DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Kids in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County were treated to a holiday surprise at Rick Case Volkswagen in Davie.

As part of the Rick Case Bikes for Kids program, several kids were given a gently used bicycle donated by the community to the dealership at 3520 Weston Road.

The event gives kids the opportunity—a first for many—to have their own bike, offering them a sense of freedom, independence, and responsibility.

For 44 years, Rick Case Bikes for Kids has received more than 122,000 bicycles to distribute to the children of the Boys & Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, Women in Distress, and other local charitable organizations, brightening the holidays in local communities.

Rick Case Automotive Group dealerships in South Florida will continue to accept gently used bikes through Dec. 20. To donate, visit RickCase.com for hours of each dealership.

