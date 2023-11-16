FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case, founder and former CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group for 60 years, was honored by the Florida Automobile Dealers Association. He was posthumously inducted into the FADA Hall of Fame.

The retail pioneer and salesman began his journey into the automotive sector in 1962 in Ohio. During his career, Case held the world record for selling 1,222 Honda’s in a single month.

When Hyundai was struggling in the U.S market in 1996, Case introduced the idea of a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. This concept has since become a standard warranty option for several manufactures.

Under Case’s tenure, the Rick Case Automotive Group reached several milestones, which included approaching $2 billion in annual sales and employing 1,300 dedicated associates. With his wife, Rita Case, by his side, the two expanded the automotive endeavor to 14 dealerships throughout South Florida and Atlanta, Georgia.

The duo also created and developed several fundraising initiatives, which have raised more than $100 million for organizations in South Florida. One of these initiatives includes Rick Case Bikes for Kids.

Launched in 1982, the program has distributed more than 125,000 new and used bicycles to children in need during the holiday season in South Florida and Atlanta.

In 2020, Case passed away at age of 77 after a bout with cancer.

Case’s family continues to engage in charitable work. In 2023, the family established the Rita & Rick Case Family Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward, which helps children and families in regards to education and healthcare.

