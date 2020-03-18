Rick Case offering online car buying, leasing options

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida auto giant Rick Case is offering a special delivery in these times of social distancing.

Shoppers looking for a new or used car no longer need to leave their homes. They can go to www.rickcase.com, and within 24 hours of selecting a vehicle online, they will deliver it to the customer’s home or office.

“You do the credit application right online,” said said Marc Riley, general manager of Rick Case Honda. “You go through all the options you want to add to the car, you do your financing, your interest rate, your terms. If it’s a buy, if it’s a lease, everything is completely at your fingertips. You do it all yourself, and your choices are made right on your couch.”

If you don’t like your car for any reason, they said, they’ll take it back, no questions asked.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.