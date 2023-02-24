DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Car manufacturer Honda bestowed a coveted award to one of South Florida’s best known auto dealerships.

Rick Case Honda in Davie announced Friday that they won the President’s Award, Honda’s most prestigious distinction.

It goes to dealerships that show excellence in customer satisfaction, new car sales and business management.

Rick Case Honda has now won the award a record 15 times in a row.

“We are the most awarded Honda dealer in American Honda’s history. No other high-volume dealer has ever received this award consecutively,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “Year after year, Rick Case Honda continuously exceeds all of the performance records that Honda is asking of us.”

Only about 15% of all Honda dealerships nationwide receive the President’s Award each year.

