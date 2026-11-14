FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case Automotive Group handed out a generous and early Thanksgiving treat for physicians in training.

The company’s president and CEO, Rita Case, celebrated the holiday ahead of schedule with physicians from Broward Health’s graduate medical education program, Friday morning.

After making a generous donation, she served meals to members of the program’s largest class in the healthcare system’s history.

“We brought Thanksgiving to them today to show our grateful appreciation for their commitment to bringing and being the best physicians here in Broward County,” said Case.

The kind gesture goes a long way for Broward Health’s many resident physicians that will be working on the holiday.

“I don’t get to go home for Thanksgiving this year, so it gives us a place to gather with all my co-fellows, co-residents and gives us that sense of home right here,” said Broward Health Dr. Amanda Eukovich.

“These 400 residents with over 28 residency programs that are being done here, those fellows will train and learn, but they’ll learn on the newest simulation equipment because of Rita Case’s generous donation at Broward Health,” said Broward Health President & CEO Shane Strum.

Case’s donation will also grant residents access to a wellness lounge for relaxation after long training days.

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