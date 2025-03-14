FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a Broward elementary school were surprised to receive a new pair of stylish kicks.

Rick Case Automotive Group and Soles4Souls on Friday provided students at North Folk Elementary School in Fort Lauderdale with about 500 new pairs of shoes.

Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, said the new shoes go far beyond having something comfortable to wear.

“If the kids have well-fitted shoes, and their feet feel great, they’re going to be able to focus in school,” she said. “That’s why I’m involved, because I want these kids to go to school, get to the next grade on time and complete their education.”

Gretchen Atkins, North Folk’s principal, said this giveaway lifts a big weight off parents’ shoulders.

“Some of our parents are facing financial difficulties, and they just don’t have the means to provide new shoes for their kids, so this, of course, has taken some stress off of them,” she said.

The students showed off their shoe selections that matched their personality and style.

“I got shiny [ones], and they’re glittery, they’re pink, and I got some new socks. I’m very happy,” said student Faith D’Oleo.

Each student also got a free book to take home.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.