Rick Case Automotive Group unveils new Maserati at Weston dealership

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rick Case Automotive Group unveiled the all-new Maserati MC20 at their Weston dealership.

The two-seater, equipped with a 630 horsepower twin-turbo engine, is set to launch next year.

The event comes just weeks after Rick Case, the founder and CEO of the automotive group, died after battling an aggressive form of cancer.

His wife and business partner, Rita Case, was on hand for Wednesday’s unveiling, speaking publicly for the first time since her husband’s death.

“It’s difficult, but it’s exciting because I know this is what he wanted for me,” said Rita. “One of the things Rick said to me when we had time to talk about the situation is, he said, ‘Rita, beat my records, nobody else ever could.’ I thank the community. I am committed to the community to keep our legacy going, not just his, but our legacy that we built here in South Florida for 35 years.”

For nearly six decades, Rick and Rita Case have been a staple in our community, both with their automotive businesses and their charitable and philanthropic work throughout South Florida.

