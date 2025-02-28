DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Rick Case Automotive Group is taking home a big award.

The company was recognized Thursday as the number one Honda dealer in the nation at a big celebration in Davie.

“We’re so proud to have done that, to show that South Florida can be the number one volume dealer in the United States,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Case and her late husband Rick founded the company back in 1962.

Since then, they’ve grown it to 12 dealerships over the years, building it up one customer at a time.

“This community is our home. Our customers are our friends,” said Case.

It is a community that the family has given so much to over the years, specially the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, an organization for which the Rick Case Automotive Group has raised over $120 million.

Latifah Dowling, who grew up in the Boys & Girls Club, was just 11 years old when she sang the national anthem to help open Rick Case Honda in 2002.

Years later, she was back singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Thursday’s award ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.

“And we invited her to sing at the ribbon-cutting when we opened this dealership 23 years ago, and now she’s a teacher for special needs kids in Broward County, but she gives back by singing for charity organizations,” said Case.

The award is so big, it brought Kazuhiro Takizawa, President, CEO and Director of American Honda Motor Co., to South Florida to congratulate the company.

Rick Case Honda has also been the recipient of the Honda President’s Award for 17 consecutive years.

The company said they are already leading the way in 2025 with a record-breaking month of February.

