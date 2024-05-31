WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Some students at a high school in Weston learned lifesaving lessons.

Children at Cypress Bay High School on Thursday learned CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

They practiced on mannequins as an instructor from the American Heart Association looked on to ensure they were doing it properly..

The Rick Case Automotive Group held the class and donated the training kits to the school.

“So, with all these kids going to the sporting events, to malls, to the concerts, they’re out where there are a lot of people, and by teaching these kids the skill of CPR, they’re going to be [able] to be like doctors in the crowd,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Last year, the automotive group donated CPR training kits to two other schools in Broward County.

