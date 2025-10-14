WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, Rita Case, announced a $2 million donation to Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

The CEO said the two organizations grew together for years and that her contribution will support research and patient care.

“When we opened the Honda store, which was our first store here on Weston Road, they were opening the Cleveland Clinic at the very same time 23 years ago,” said Case. “So together we’ve grown to both support the market and to make sure sure that our community is happy, healthy and provides opportunity for all.”

Cleveland Clinic thanked Case by naming a corridor in honor of her and her late husband, Rick.

The hospital already had a cafeteria named after the couple in 2016 during the building’s expansion.

