Rick Case Automotive Group donates $50K to Feeding South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rick Case Automotive Group, inspired by a generous gesture from WSVN, has made a donation to the Broward County-based charity Feeding South Florida.

Saturday morning, Rick and Rita Case’s children, Raquel and Ryan Case, presented Paco Velez, Feeding South Florida’s president and CEO, with a check for $50,000 at the food bank’s Pembroke Park warehouse.

Ryan Case said the auto company felt compelled to lend a helping hand to the charity after seeing WSVN executive vice president and general manager, Paul Magnes, giving Velez a $50,000 check on Thursday.

“Rita and Rick saw Paul the other day in the news with Ed Ansin’s donation, and we wanted to match it, ’cause Ed’s helped up over the years with with the Rick Case Habitat Community,” he said. “We wanted to join him in this effort because it’s a great effort for the community.

Feeding South Florida’s mission is to end hunger in South Florida. Ryan Case singled out the charity for the efficiency of their efforts, particularly during these difficult times.

“Feeding South Florida is a very efficient and effective way to get what the families need now,” he said.

Magnes delivered the $50,000 donation on behalf of WSVN owner Ed Ansin and the Ansin Foundation.

“One week and $100,000 is a good week for our families,” said Velez.

With the growing outbreak of coronavirus across the United States, Velez said, the need for food is greater than ever.

“Going through hurricanes, going through government shutdowns, this is a completely different animal for us,” he said. “We’re struggling with food, we’re struggling with funds, and we’re struggling with volunteers, and all this because of this pandemic.”

The Case family, along with WSVN, are proud to help Feeding South Florida and our community.

“Feeding South Florida is definitely an organization that we feel strongly about at this time,” said Raquel Case, “and we would like anyone out there who has a business and is able to give back at this time, we strongly feel that this is one to donate to, because it is getting out there, getting food to the people right now at the time it is needed the most.”

“A huge, huge thank you to Rick and Rita Case and the Case family,” said Velez. “You can’t go anywhere without finding their names supporting something. They’re a huge pillar of this community, and we appreciate everything they’re doing for Feeding South Florida.”

Velez said any donation at this time, no matter how small, goes a long way toward fulfilling their goal.

“For every dollar you can get seven meals. We’ve been increasing our efficiency, so this donation is going to able to [help us] get 350,000 meals out to a lot of families that are really struggling,” he said.

