DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rick Case Automotive Group is gifting pedal power to dozens of area children.

The dealership is celebrating its 40th year of the Rick Case Bikes for Kids program.

Children in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward received a new bicycle to take home for Christmas at the Rick Case Volkswagen in Davie, Thursday afternoon.

“It feels like Christmas morning, is what it feels like, to see their faces, and then for them to see all the bicycles waiting for them, running over to see the bike that has their name on it, because we had them matched specifically to their size, and just so many of them saying they’ve never had a bicycle before,” said Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Anyone wanting to gift a bicycle to children this season may still join in by dropping off a new bike at any Rick Case dealership before Dec. 20.

