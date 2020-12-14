Rick Case Automotive gifts bikes to kids from Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dealership is giving generous gifts to local charities, churches, and schools.

Children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County stopped on Monday by the Rick Case dealership in Davie to spend some time with Santa and wheel around on brand-new bikes picked just for them.

In the coming weeks, more boys and girls across Broward will receive their own bikes, thanks to Rick Case Automotive Group.

“Basically, we ask the community to please bring in a bicycle that you no longer need, and through the Boys and Girls Club and other local organizations, we’ll get them to a child that wouldn’t have had an opportunity to have a bicycle for the holidays,” said Rita Case, CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Since 1982, Rick Case has given away more than 125,000 bikes to children as part of their Bikes For Kids program.

