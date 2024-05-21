DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kids club in Broward held its very first art expo.

The Rick and Rita Case Boys and Girls Club in Davie hosted the Art with the Heart program featuring dozens of works, created by club artists, ages six to 18-years-old.

Top executives from the Genesis auto brand and Genesis auto dealers in South Florida were on hand to check out all of the creativity.

“We have painting watercolor, we have clay ceramics, collages, colored pencils, we have all the different art forms so they can experiment,” said Rita. “They can be educated on their own creativity, as well as others, as well as maybe find a passion from the art program.”

The art expo is made possible after a donation to the Boys and Girls Club from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, which aims to get young people interested in the power of the arts.

