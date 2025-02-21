DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the grand opening of the Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Foundation Teen Center at the Rita & Rick Case Boys & Girls Club.

The new facility, designed for teens ages 13-18, aims to provide a safe and supportive space where young people can develop academic, personal, and professional skills. The center offers programs such as SAT prep, college tours, career days, and internship opportunities, helping teens build a foundation for success.

Club officials emphasized the center’s focus on four key areas: academic success, character and leadership, health and well-being, and workforce readiness.

“This is more than just a building—it’s an investment in the future of our youth,” the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County said in a statement.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.