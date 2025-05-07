FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale school celebrated a brand-new addition to its campus.

Dillard 6-12 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a newly renovated on-campus office space. It will house Florida Blue’s Partners in Education for Business Success program.

The program offers paid internships for 10th to 12th grade students, with hands-on experiences in a real-world business environment.

“I don’t have to find a way to get there, I don’t have to create accommodations, and it helps me learn better,” said student Stevair Francois. “My supervisors and manager are such nice people, so it really helps me grow as a person.”

“This is how opportunities happen for our kids, right? And so, we’re looking forward to all the opportunities that can extend beyond this,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn.

The workspace creates a more modern and professional learning environment with new computers and refreshed signage.

