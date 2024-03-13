HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Students and staff at a South Florida school celebrated a major makeover to their campus.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Hallandale Magnet High School to celebrate the opening of a brand-new shiny media center, complete with tables, lounge chairs, computers and plenty of reading material.

The school’s principal, Mark Howard, expressed his excitement.

“Our students, our staff are delighted to be able to take part in this beautiful opportunity to ensure that our students have every opportunity to engage in learning, to be able to pick out a book and read, be able to come out here and relax,” he said.

The school is also receiving upgrades to their STEM labs, fire alarms, electric systems, restrooms and much more.

It’s all thanks to Broward Schools’ voter-approved SMART Bond Program,which provided about $9 million for campus-wide enhancements.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.