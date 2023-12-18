FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit arrested a Rhode Island man on bomb threat charges at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) on Sunday.

The incident unfolded around 5:26 p.m. when BSO deputies responded to a potential bomb threat in Terminal 1 at 50 Terminal Drive. An airport employee informed authorities that Tyler Baeder said, “Call the cops, I have a bomb in my bag.”

Preliminary findings indicated that Baeder made the statement in frustration after encountering difficulties with a kiosk while attempting to check into his flight. The TSA was notified and BSO deputies took Baeder into custody, subsequently evacuating the upper level of Terminal 1.

BSO’s Bomb Squad and Threat Management Unit detectives were dispatched to investigate. After a thorough inspection of Baeder’s belongings, the threat was deemed false.

Baeder is currently held at BSO North Broward, facing charges of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, and resisting an officer without violence.

He refused to appear in court Monday morning and has been ordered held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Additionally, he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and he is prohibited from returning to any airport.

The investigation remains ongoing.

