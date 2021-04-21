Reward raised to $5,000 for arrest of subjects in Fort Lauderdale market shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The reward is being raised to find the shooters who caused mayhem at a South Florida market.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released new photos of the subjects involved in this Easter Sunday shooting.

The ATF is offering up to $5,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrests.

Surveillance video showed complete chaos when shots rang out with a large crowd of people running into Tony’s Market, near Northwest 22nd Road and Eighth Street.

A 6-year-old girl as well as two other victims were hurt and treated at the hospital.

