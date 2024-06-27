MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have raised the reward to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Miramar that left a jogger in a coma.

Onyxia Delinois was struck near 183rd Street and Miramar Parkway back on April 6.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the motorist involved in the crash was raised to $10,000.

Delinois, 26, continues to fight for her life in the hospital, as her loved ones plead for someone to come forward with information.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

