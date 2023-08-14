SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) is offering a $25,000 reward in an urgent bid to bring to justice those responsible for the theft and suspected butchering of two horses from a secluded property in Southwest Ranches.

The stolen fillies, Canela, 6 months old, and Venus, 2 years old, were taken from their home on Friday, August 11th.

ARM was immediately alerted by the horses’ owner following the discovery of their disappearance.

The perpetrators are believed to have dismantled a fence at the back of the property, leading the horses away between 2 and 4 am on Friday. This incident has sparked grave concerns that the stolen fillies may have fallen victim to the illicit black-market horse meat trade, an illegal industry that has plagued the state of Florida for years.

The private property, located in the tranquil Rolling Oaks area of Southwest Ranches, is situated near the esteemed World Class Equestrian Centre, which is known as a prominent horse-loving community.

This event follows the earlier slaughter of two other horses, War and Sammy, whose remains were tragically found discarded near a canal in Homestead, another notorious hotspot for illegal horse slaughter activities.

The illegal slaughter of horses constitutes a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, a crime that ARM had a pivotal role in addressing with the enactment of the Good Horse Slaughter Act in 2010.

ARM, in close collaboration with the Davie Police Department, is actively pursuing leads to shed light on this case.

The legislation criminalizes the buying, selling, transporting, and killing of horses for human consumption, as well as possessing horse meat. Perpetrators may face a minimum of one year in imprisonment and a $3,500 fine.

If you have information regarding this case, please contact Animal Recovery Mission through ARM’s Report a Crime Hotline or contact the Davie Police Department tip line at (954) 693-8200.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.