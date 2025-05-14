COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to up to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of 30 Egyptian Geese in Cooper City.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, near Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a witness reported that the geese were run over by an off-road style vehicle, which was occupied by about four to five young adults.

Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit said the attack took place in the lake easement area between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops Plaza. The vehicle was last seen turning into the Flamingo Townhomes subdivision.

Investigators have obtained video footage showing the suspects driving through the subdivision.

Authorities are now seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Charoudis Dimos at 954-321-4243 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Tips can also be made anonymously through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, with an additional $3,000 offered by anonymous donors. The reward offer expires on May 14, 2026.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.