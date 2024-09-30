FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 20-year-old Dru’Niyyia Griffin has been increased to $10,000, according to Broward Crime Stoppers.

Griffin was critically injured in a drive-by shooting on Mother’s Day 2022 and passed away after two years in long-term care.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 8, 2022, in the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said they believe Griffin and a man were targeted while sitting in her parked car, and that the shooter may have been in a dark SUV.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

