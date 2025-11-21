MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reward for new information that leads to a missing child from Margate has increased to $10,000.

Margate Police officers say 10-year-old Gabrielle Patricia Terrelonge has been missing since last June.

Gabrielle’s mother was arrested last month for shoplifting at a Dollar Tree, and her father has been desperate for new information as well.

Broward County Crimestoppers is giving $10,000 for any information that would lead to Gabrielle’s location.

