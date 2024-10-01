NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information that leads to an arrest in the 2017 murder case of a Broward mother and daughter.

Crime Stoppers doubled the reward amount to $10,000 for anyone with information on who killed 48-year-old Temeco Williams and her 15-year-old daughter Jada Allen.

Both were found shot to death inside their home in January 2017.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said the killer likely knew the suspects and the layout of the family home as there was no sign of forced entry and two children, who were home at the time of the murders, were unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Zack Scott at 954-321-4214.

If you have any information on this unsolved crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

