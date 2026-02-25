HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have increased the reward for information about a shooting that killed two former Florida State University football players.

Broward County CrimeStoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for the December 2024 shooting outside of a venue near the corner of Jaycee and Hollywood Boulevard.

Two former FSU football players, Octavius Jackson and Taron Nicks, were killed during a family celebration.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

