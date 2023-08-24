DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reunion unfolded in Davie as Ramiro Garcia embraced his son, Luca, who recently survived a near-fatal incident. They celebrated the 3-year-old’s remarkable recovery and the cousin who helped save his life.

Luca’s second chance at life was celebrated as he and his parents reunited with the first responders who played a crucial role in saving his life on July 9. In a remarkable turn of events, it was Sebastian Garcia, Luca’s cousin, who emerged as the unexpected hero.

The incident transpired just after 6 p.m. at the Garcia family’s residence along South Sterling Ranch Circle. Ramiro and Sebastian were in the midst of cleaning the pool when Ramiro’s 5-year-old son alerted his father that the toddler was at the pool’s bottom.

“It was just two minutes of not paying attention is all it took,” said Ramiro.

Ramiro leaped into action and pulled his son from the water, but it was Sebastian’s CPR skills that truly turned the tide.

“I basically did the compressions and my uncle did the two breaths,” recalled Sebastian. “So I did that for five minutes and then he started coughing, which was a good sign because it shows that he’s breathing. After that, I just kept doing that a few more times.”

Luca was transported to the hospital, where he regained consciousness and started breathing on his own. Although initially in stable but critical condition, Luca’s remarkable recovery astounded everyone. This incident served as a catalyst for a heartwarming reunion held on Wednesday afternoon.

Sebastian, who is now pursuing higher education, was bestowed with a Citizen Lifesaving Certificate in recognition of his heroic actions.

“It’s an honor knowing that I did something, not even just for the community, but for my little cousin,” said Sebastian. “That’s someone that I have a great relationship with. So, despite the award, I feel like anyone who would have been in my situation would try to save his life as well.”

The ceremony was also a tribute to Sebastian’s swift thinking that helped save Luca’s life. The reunion brought together Luca’s family and the dedicated first responders who answered the call of duty on that fateful day.

Among them was Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Moran of Davie Fire Rescue, who commended Sebastian’s courage and life-saving skills.

“The key thing that played a role was the fact that bystanders became involved, bystanders did CPR before fire rescue even got there to make sure that his heart was still pumping, blood was still pumping through his body,” said Moran.

The occasion served as an opportunity for Luca’s parents to express their gratitude and reunite with those who played a pivotal role in their son’s survival.

“It’s miraculous because we know the flip-side to the story, how things can end,” said Crissy Cox, Luca’s mother. “So, for him to just be the little boy that we always knew him to be prior to this accident, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

First responders expressed hope that Luca’s miraculous story would inspire others to become CPR-certified, ensuring that more lives could be saved in critical situations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.