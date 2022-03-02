FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second murder trial has begun for Dayonte Resiles in connection to the murder of a woman inside her Davie home back in 2014.

Opening statements in the 28-year-old suspect’s retrial got underway at the Broward County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Resiles is accused of murdering 59-year-old Jill Su back in September of 2014.

His first trial late last year ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors said Resiles went to the victim’s home to break in, and when he realized she was home, stabbed her more than two dozen times, tied her up and left her in the bathtub.

Testifying last year, her son, Justin Su, said he found her body.

“I put my arm between her legs and put my other arm behind her and just dragged her out,” he said.

Prosecutors said Resiles’ DNA was found on a knife and in the home.

“They identify a single source, one person’s DNA, at that point of entry. It’s the defendant’s,” said a prosecutor.

But defense attorneys said the evidence is not conclusive.

“The evidence is going to show that the perpetrator of this crime was either someone who lived in the house or someone who had been in that house before,” said a defense attorney.

After the crime, Resiles was arrested. Two years later, he escaped from the Broward County Courthouse and was on the run for six days.

After his first trial, the jury was hung. The foreperson later said three jurors refused to convict based on the color of the suspect’s skin.

“They said, ‘I don’t want to send a young Black male to the jail for the rest of their life or have them get the death sentence,'” said the foreperson.

The retrial is expected to last a couple of weeks.

