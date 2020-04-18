Retired Seminole Police officer, 76, dies of COVID-19

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A retired police officer for the Seminole Tribe has lost his fight with the coronavirus.

Calvin Harrison had been hospitalized since March 27. The department said the 76-year-old died Friday at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston due to complications from COVID-19.

The veteran officer began his career in 1978 and spent more than 28 years with the tribe.

In 1995, officials said, he survived a gunshot wound to the head.

Harrison, a Pompano Beach resident, had retired this past February.

