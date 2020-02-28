Retired firefighter reunites with rescuers after heart attack

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Retired New York firefighter Bernard Casey was made an honorary member of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue on Friday.

Casey suffered a heart attack on Jan. 23.

“Oh, I’m telling you, what teamwork,” Casey said.

Casey was with his wife when he began feeling chest pains.

“I said this is feeling like the elephant has one big foot on my chest now,” Casey said.

After calling 911, first responders from BSFR transported Casey to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center where it was determined he had one of his arteries 100% blocked.

Dr. Suraj Rao described the urgency of the situation.

“If left untreated that blockage can cause ventricular fibrulation, a dangerous heart arrhythmia that can lead to certain cardiac death.”

Casey was released the next day after treatment and reunited with the people who saved his life.

BSFR Lt. Chris Schindel said, “It’s very rewarding to know that Mr. and Mrs. Casey are going to continue to enjoy their retirement here in South Florida happy and healthy.”

EMS Capt. Dean Meadows mentioned how special this story was for Casey. “His stories are 30 years apart, but they are the same stories we all have to share, so yeah, this is a little more special.”

Fellow firefighter Rinaudor Roseme was grateful for the positive outcome. “It’s rewarding that he came out, and it’s rewarding also that we were able to give him the opportunity to walk out also.”

Casey couldn’t say enough about the people who saved his life. “They are all wonderful people, and of course I can’t say enough about my fellow firefighters.”

