DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the country, was bestowed to retired Air Force veteran Richard Goon.

The ceremony took place in Deerfield Beach, Monday.

Even with all its prestige, the medal is just a tiny token of appreciation for Goon’s tremendous service during World War II.

Goon served in the Signal Corps., a branch of the U.S Army that handles communications.

He trained as a cryptographer and was even a spy, which required him to blend in with the enemy to obtain top secret information and then report it back to his unit.

“If they know that we are enemies, they might kills us,” said Goon.

Goon was at Normandy during the D-Day invasion, and he eventually served in the Pacific Ocean theater of World War II where he helped the Chinese army fight Japanese forces.

Goon said he proved his trustworthiness early on.

“In the army, they want someone that they can trust with secrets and all kind of information, and they trust me because they investigated me three generations before,” said Goon. “In three generations, no criminal record.”

After World War II, Goon returned home and had much life left to live.

He became a lawyer, and later opened up a restaurant in Deerfield Beach.

In 15 years, Goon saved up enough money to reitre.

“No more work, I enjoy life,” Goon said jokingly.

Part of Goon’s enjoyment was becoming an actor.

He made several appearances in TV shows and movies.

This accomplishment, touched fellow Chinese American Bill Chen, a retired general who Goon used to report to. Chen was also the first Chinese-American to wear a 2-Star rank in the army.

“You have certainly paved the way, you’ve set the example so that those of us Chinese-Americans can be apart of mainstream America,” said Chen

Many people during the presentation thanked Goon for his service.

“We’re really really proud of dad that he was able to come to this country and serve, and do all the things that he did,” said Goon’s son. “We’re just really proud of him.”

For Goon, he was happy that he was able to serve his country.

“I’m an American, and I do what’s good for America,” he said.

He hasn’t left his service behind.

Goon remains a member of the reserves and loves to volunteer in his spare time.

He’s one of four members of his unit to receive a bronze star medal for his meritorious service.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.