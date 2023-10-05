HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Veterinarians hope to find a new home for a dog that was shot in Hallandale Beach and left with lasting physical and emotional damage.

Meet Candy, a good girl with a tough history. After surviving gunshot wounds, she now faces the possibility of euthanasia unless someone comes forward to adopt or foster her.

Candy’s ordeal began along the 200 block of Northwest Third Avenue on Sept. 4, where police found her shot in the head, neck and leg.

After undergoing surgery, this resilient pup ended up at Broward County Animal Care, terrified and in need of help.

“She was seen in the back of her cage trembling, not really wanting to interact,” said Broward County Animal Care Behavior and Training Manager Jenna Jones.

Understandable, considering what Candy has endured.

“There’s some neurological trauma, so she has a head tilt,” said Jones. “Sometimes, if she gets nervous or excited, she’ll do a couple of circles.”

Jones has become Candy’s best bud. She has been working for weeks to help the canine overcome her fear and trauma.

But Candy is still fearful. She needs a safe, quiet place, a home of her own

“New people can be really scary for her, so definitely, if there’s someone out there that can go slow and give her some time and some choice and some patience,” said Jones.

Id that someone isn’t found, Jones said, the shelter’s staff may have to make the difficult decision to put her down.

“She is really scared here, and it’s not really fair to put her in a kennel situation, so euthanasia would be the likely option,” said Jones.

Jones hopes that someone out there is watching and ready to open their home and heart to Candy.

“Who doesn’t love helping someone after they have been through a really scary situation?” said Jones. “So I think it’d be kind of extra special to continue to see her progress and know that you helped her from a really scary space to a really happy place.”

If you’re interested in providing Candy with the loving home she deserves, please contact Broward County Animal Care.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.