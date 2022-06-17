HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hemispheres Condominium has ordered their residents to evacuate the buildings for the next three days.

There are four buildings that have been impacted and a heavy presence of Hallandale Beach Police officers surrounding the area, Friday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of a fire in the electrical room on of one of the buildings in Hallandale Beach, earlier in the day.

The fire happened in the building located at 1965 S. Ocean Drive, Friday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where smoke was seen coming from the electrical room on the first floor of a detached building alongside the marina.

Authorities said that the fire impacted what they call the building’s life safety system, their AC system and water.

The building was evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Everyone was ordered out following the fire, and they only had a couple hours to do so. This is the only building that was to have a mandatory evacuation. Officers have been going door to door of the residence telling those they have to leave.

The most vulnerable population was told they had four hours to evacuate. Others were told they had until midnight to leave.

When the building has been fully cleared, an engineer will enter the structure to make sure it is safe for residents to return.

The other three buildings that make up Hemispheres Condominium were placed on voluntary evacuation. City Officials said that residents of the other three buildings were told they don’t have to leave but to know that the air conditioning systems are not working due to the electrical fire, which impacted the entire condominium.

“So it’s a question of we don’t know if we’re supposed to go,” said a resident. “You said you’re going to evacuate. We’re not going to evacuate. There’s 5,000 units here. That’s 20,000 people, so I don’t really see the organization.”

City officials and the American Red Cross are helping residents who need assistance to evacuate. They also have a staging area that has been activated at South City Beach Park.

