WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Weston residents are reeling after a man was caught on camera violently attacking a woman in broad daylight.

“When I walk out, I carry my Taser with me. Even in this parking lot because you just don’t know. It’s scary.” said Tina McMahon, a Weston resident of 25 years. “It’s such a serene area, you’d never think that someone would do that during the day.”

Surveillance footage shows a light-skinned male wearing a khaki hoodie and red and black pants exposing himself in a nearby parking lot before approaching the victim, then tackling her until she fights him off.

“The victim manages to struggle with the subject, who then gets off of her, puts his shoes back on, runs toward a scooter and flees the area,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

The incident took place Wednesday, on Golf Club Drive off Bonaventure Boulevard.

BSO deputies are continuing their hunt for the attacker, and asked for the public’s help.

Residents said they never expected it to happen.

“We don’t see stuff like this. The police presence is incredible. It’s a family type community. It’s really upsetting to see this.” said Ken McMahon.

“The neighbors will pull together to make sure that now we’re all paying attention, and that’s the key. It’s working together to find the individual,” said Tina McMahon.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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