LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses were stunned to see the takedown of a man’s arrest in Lauderhill and even more shocked at what they heard from officers.

“I heard him screaming that’s what I noticed first,” said a resident who did not want to be identified.

She said it was the screaming that led her to grab her phone and start recording Thursday morning, at first from her window.

A man was taken down by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and their K-9, assisted by Lauderhill police.

“He started screaming louder and louder so I went outside from the patio,” continued the witness.

In the video, the man can be heard letting out shrilling screams of pain while the K-9 remained gripped tightly onto him.

“Y’all get him off of him?” The resident was heard yelling out to the officers in the cellphone video.

“So I was telling them to take the dog off of him because he wasn’t resisting.”

The footage captured one officer yelling to get inside and “If you wanna get shot just come outside then.”

“The guy was out there, he was laid out but he wasn’t resisting, so that’s why I was upset about the dog,” said the resident. “And then for him to say that, was just uncalled for. He could have just said ‘Go inside the house.'”

As of Thursday afternoon, 7news learned the man was wanted on a charge out of Palm Beach County, but it remains unclear what it is.

The woman, however, said the Lauderhill officer should face consequences.

“You’re not protecting people, telling regular people that you would shoot us if we come outside,” she added. “That’s not how you say stuff.”

William Gordon of Lauderhill PD told 7News said that they are looking into “the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, and the comments made are being investigated by our agency.”

7News also reached out to BSO about the use of the K-9, which they said is trained to engage the suspect until it is fully secured. They also said that the method is reviewed every time it is used.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.