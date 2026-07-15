NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Gunfire tore through in a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale overnight, area residents said, drawing a large law enforcement presence to investigate the incident.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and several Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles near Northwest 29th Terrace and Seventh Street in the Washington Park area, located in unincorporated central Broward County, early Wednesday morning.

Crime scene investigators appeared to focus on an SUV with its engine apparently still on and all four doors open.

However, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured and taken to the hospital.

Area resident Chris Pittman said his son awoke him in the middle of the night.

“I was sleeping. All of a sudden, my 4-year-old was like, ‘Daddy, fireworks,’ and I just heard, ‘pow, pow, pow,’ and my 2-year-old started crying,” he said.

The investigation has expanded onto Northwest Sixth Street, where cameras captured shell casings and evidence markers on the ground.

“So I waited a little bit, and I tried to get out and see what was going on, but everything was taped off, so I just came back,” said Pittman/

Ten BSO deputies were seen standing outside of a house nearby.

BSO officials have not provided details about this incident, as detectives combed for clues and spoke with multiple people in the neighborhood.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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