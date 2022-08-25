PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida RV park who were told to move out of their homes will, in a matter of months, need to find somewhere else to go after reaching a settlement with the landowners.

“If you have to move out, and it’s been your home for a while, this settlement is not going to provide you all the relief you need,” said a person representing the residents at a Broward Commission meeting. “It’s just not going to do that.”

It was a partial victory for the residents of Lakeside Park Estates on Thursday, in Pembroke Park.

The decades-old residential community is mixed with local and seasonal folks.

In March, the residents of the neighborhood were told they needed to vacate their homes as “Lakeside Park Estates is closing permanently,” according to a letter residents had received.

Some of the people who live in the Estates were only told with a month’s notice.

Nancy Sanderson has lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do. I have to leave,” said Sanderson.

The residents called their county’s commissioner, who helped work out a deal.

The deal is each mobile home will receive $3,000, and they have been given permission to stay/live in the Estates until Dec. 31, 2022.

“We understand this is a very difficult situation,” said county attorney Andrew Meyers, “but what was attained here, we believe, is basically what would be if they had their best day in court on this.”

Although, it is hard for residents to celebrate the victory when they are still losing their homes.

The park is owned by Trinity Broadcasting Network – a Christian organization. Although it is not very Christian-like to have kicked people out of their homes.

Some residents said their home in the Estates is the only place they have ever called “home” and the only place they know.

The community is private property, meaning the organization could legally do whatever they please. The plans remain unclear at this time, but it means there will be a second conversation with Meyers.

“At some point in time, they are going to be coming back to the county for development changes, landing changes, we believe,” said County Commissioner Jared Maskowitz.

“Probably, and the board will have legislative discretion,” said Meyers.

