OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents are experiencing water woes, and they say their apartment complex is to blame.

According to the City of Oakland Park, the ownership of Forest Park Apartments has a massive unpaid water bill. So far, the water has only been shut off to the management building, and residents are hoping it stays that way.

When residents of Forest Park call to see where the money they’re paying for their water bill is going, this is the voicemail they hear: “The party you have called is not available. I’m sorry. Message quota exceeded. Goodbye.”

According to a flyer posted by the City of Oakland Park, the money hasn’t been going to the city for more than a year.

The city said Atlas Residential, owners of the property, owe over $400,000.

“I feel like they’re lying to us. I feel cheated,” said Dee Dee.

Dee Dee and Crystal want to protect their identity, but they’re worried about what this means for them.

“I have a daughter, and if the water is cut off, then what are we to do?” said Crystal.

The water is still on, and the city said there are no plans to cut the water to the residents living in the 180 or so units.

7News checked to see if anyone was inside the management office, but it was empty.

Dee Dee and Crystal said the dilemma is about more than the water. There are no maintenance crews to fix things like streetlights, no one is cutting the grass, and the only ones interested in using the green pool are the iguanas.

“I’m scared, I’m frustrated, and on alert because now I’m thinking I better be trying to maybe look for someplace else to stay,” Dee Dee said.

7News has reached out to the ownership of Forest Park Apartments, but we have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.