MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Miramar apartment complex have shared cellphone video taken moments after a man was robbed and shot by a gunman outside his home.

Miramar Police units responded to a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound in the area of Miramar Parkway and Southwest 147th Terrace, near a Residence Inn by Marriott, at around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Residents there said they woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of gunshots.

“Damn, that’s freaking crazy,” a man said in the video.

In the video, the victim can be seen on the ground after just being shot with a woman at his side as they wait for first responders.

“I heard a shot; I asked my husband if he heard it too, we came out to look out the window,” said a resident.

The couple saw the injured man laying on the pavement, surrounded by officers.

“We saw the man lying on the floor, he was asking for help,” she said. “Some neighbors came out to try and help him, see what was going on, and they started calling 911.”

The injured man also managed to call authorities himself.

“Caller advising that he was robbed and shot,” a dispatcher said over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Investigators said the victim was confronted by an unknown man who demanded his $30,000 Rolex watch, then shot him and took off with the watch.

“Our last update was that he was shot in the leg,” a dispatcher said.

The dispatcher then told police the subject was wearing a mask and gray hoodie.

“Subject had a mask on. Unknown direction of travel,” a dispatcher said.

As investigators searched for clues to identify the culprit, the 33-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.

The victim is expected to be OK.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.