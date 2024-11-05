PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As part of a growing trend in suburban South Floridian communities, another coyote was spotted in Pembroke Park.

The animal was seen in the area of Lake Shore Drive on Monday morning.

Coyote sightings in suburban areas have become a frightening trend in South Florida.

Pembroke Park Police sent a warning to residents to keep children and pets indoors if they see one.

So far, there is no word of any attacks in the area.

