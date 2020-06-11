Residents evacuated as hazmat crew investigates gas smell at Hialeah apartments

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The smell of gas at an apartment complex in Hialeah prompted crews to evacuate a building while they investigated.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to the building along West 29th Street, near Ninth Avenue, right across from Walker Park, Thursday afternoon.

Roughly a dozen families were evacuated and the electricity was shut off while crews searched for the source, but they were unable to find it.

No one was hurt.

