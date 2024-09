DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family escaped an apartment fire and now need a new place to live.

The incident happened Sunday night at the apartment building near Federal Highway and Southeast Fifth Street in Dania Beach.

Residents were able to get out safely as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

