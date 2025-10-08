FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents and a dog were safely evacuated from an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale following reports of a fire, with smoke spreading to adjacent units.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said they received a 911 call in reference to a fire at a multi-unit structure along the 1100 block of Northwest Fifth Court, just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived at the scene to encounter smoke emitting from the eaves of the structure, which houses four neighboring units.

The fire started in one unit, with smoke from the fire spreading to a nearby unit, where a dog was home alone.

The dog was removed from her crate by firefighters and given oxygen. She is reportedly “doing well”.

A resident in another proximate unit was woken up by the fire and safely evacuated.

Neighbors worked together, going door to door to make sure anyone else who was asleep was also woken up.

The firefight lasted approximately 10 minutes, according to officials.

The unit in which the fire started was vacant. No injuries were reported.

One resident said the fire likely started from a faulty charger in a closet, though officials have not confirmed that information.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.