CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Coral Springs families opened up about their housing headaches a day after they were forced to leave their homes due to damage from storms that swept through parts of Florida.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, residents at a six-plex off Northwest 39th Court said they had to vacate the premises immediately.

“They told us we had to leave today, that they were shutting off the lights,” said resident Julian Gonzalez.

The sudden notice came after the roof of the building failed during the weekend’s rainfall.

“We’re so lost and stressed out and depressed right now,” said Gonzalez.

Rainwater made its way into the units after forming cracks in the ceiling.

Hours later, they said, the city informed them that they have to get out.

“Now I have my mom in a hotel room with my son, and I’m going to do that until I run out of cash,” said Gonzalez.

Cellphone video captured water trickling in from a large crack in the ceiling of one unit.

Residents showed 7News the damage in their units. They said they tried to tell their landlord about the roof months before the storms.

“We asked them to tarp the roof, we asked them to do something,” said a resident who identified herself as Noelle.

Residents at the Sherwood apartment complex off Riverside Drive expressed similar frustrations after they were ordered out.

“My home has been leaking since April,” said a resident as she packed her belongings into the back of an SUV.

According to the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, water leaked into the main electrical panel supplying power to the building.

“They probably could have prevented all this,” said the resident.

City officials and the American Red Cross made temporary housing available for residents at the Senior Center at Sartory Hall starting Sunday afternoon.

Now dozens of families now racing to pick up the pieces and find somewhere new to call home

“This is not what anybody wants. We’re doing the best we can,” said Noelle.

The timeline for repairs at both structures remains unclear, so residents don’t know when they’ll be able to move back into their homes.

