Residents crash Pembroke Pines Police roll call meeting to show support

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Pembroke Pines residents came together to show their support for local emergency responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video shared Monday by Pembroke Pines Police, several vehicles were seen driving between a line of parked cruisers with their lights on.

A resident asked if she & a few friends could drive by our roll call meeting on their way to go grocery shopping, to show support for our efforts during these challenging times. We were surprised as her request resulted in an impromptu parade of appreciation for our officers! 1/ pic.twitter.com/Fry5zQq0rp — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 20, 2020

“A resident asked if she & a few friends could drive by our roll call meeting on their way to go grocery shopping, to show support for our efforts during these challenging times,” the department wrote.

Several Jeeps, equipped with their own flashing lights, had passengers holding up signs.

Other vehicles displayed the American flag.

