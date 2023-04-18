FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Broward County have had difficult days trying to clean up their community after historic floods damaged several homes.

So many of those homes have been hit hard at a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood off of Southwest Fourth Avenue.

7News cameras captured residents as they continue to clean their homes.

One thing these residents are happy about is the weather because it stopped raining and the sun is out.

One woman had to escape her apartment from the window after her home flooded.

“God is good, God is extremely good. Just keep praying for everyone who is going through this and keep in mind that no matter how hard we got it, somebody does have it worse,” Calleen Shirley said. “We’re going to get it through it and I’ll be back.”

As people continue to assess the damages at their homes, help is on the way.

