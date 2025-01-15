FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents were forced out of their condominiums on Tuesday after flames ripped through their homes.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the condo fire in the area of 640 Tennis Club Drive in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire crews said the fire erupted on the fourth floor of the condominium. Heavy fire and smoke were seen coming out of the fourth floor’s windows.

7News cameras captured fire crews working the two-alarm fire as they threw foam on the ground and ripped off the roof as flames tore through it.

Officials used ladders and hose lines to extinguish the blaze, but not before the flames scorched the roof.

One of the residents described the evacuation process.

“We smelled smoke. At first, we thought it was our stove that was on or something and then we realized that all of our stoves were off and my dad came downstairs and said there was a fire that he saw from his window. We got outside and we saw that the fire was from the fourth floor I talked to my neighbors to try to see what we can do and I smashed the fire extinguisher so we could try to use that, but the fire was just spewing and growing and growing,” said resident Farjin Haque.

Fire crews credited residents for their quick actions in alerting each other to the fire by knocking on neighbors’ doors.

Fire crews said the flames only damaged the elevator shaft and the roof above it.

“Crews immediately went to work and began evacuating the building. At the same time, Fort Lauderdale Police and residents of the building were helping each other get everyone out of the building. Crews made it to the fourth floor and made an aggressive attack, keeping the fire contained to a storage area located in that area,” said FLFR Fire Chief Stephen Gollan.

They believe that the fire originated in a storage room near the elevator shaft.

No residence was damaged so residents will be able to return to their homes when it’s safe to do so.

