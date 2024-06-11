PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines family of five was forced out of their home after a water main broke and formed several sinkholes.

The incident happened at 300 SW 65th Way, Tuesday morning.

“I guess one of the main water lines broke,” said Gisselle Quesada, the homeowner.

The broken water lines caused the ground to collapse around the home.

“And then out of nowhere we noticed there was a big hole and then it just got bigger and kept getting bigger and bigger,” said Quesada.

According to city officials, the properties were deemed to be unsafe, forcing the family of five and a neighbor out of their homes.

7News cameras captured large sinkholes several feet deep in the homeowner’s backyard.

“We’re not staying here, no. They told us it’s better not to because we don’t know, but there is a possibility that it could collapse the whole house. Because it does go, the sinkhole goes, underneath the house, yeah so we’re gonna have to leave,” said Quesada.

The family, which includes three small children, has no idea where they will be staying.

“It is very upsetting and it’s shocking, especially with this weather and we have our three kids and our two dogs. So to kind of find a place at the last minute, where to go stay,” said Quesada.

City officials were seen arriving at the home on Tuesday afternoon to check out the damage.

Quesada tells 7News she is thankful she caught the damage just in time.

“On a day like today, it was raining and we normally wouldn’t go outside. It was a coincidence that we were outside so we spotted it thankfully. So everything happens for a reason that we saw it,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the water main was fixed.

Structural engineers said the integrity of several homes has been compromised as a result of the sinkhole.

The family said city officials told them the sinkhole could cause foundational problems with their home and they will have to get out of the house until it is thoroughly investigated.

The family has been put in a hotel room until the work to fix the sinkhole is done.

