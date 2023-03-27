DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman found messages of hate drawn into the dust on a car windshield at the Avery apartment garage in Dania Beach.

“I still don’t understand how someone could have so much hate,” said Rachel Greenfader.

It’s not Greenfader’s car, but the images of several swastikas, a racial slur, and a private part scrawled into the dust on the windshield of a car have affected her.

“I’ve been crying and throwing up for the past 24 hours, as a human but more importantly as a Jewish person. It shook me to my core,” said Greenfader.

She lives at the Avery apartments in Dania Point and noticed the images Sunday.

“I would understand if a kid was being funny and maybe put up a smiley face but to go to that extreme, that individual has to have so much hatred in their heart. I don’t care if it was a kid trying to play a joke or someone my age or older. You don’t do that,” said Greenfader.

She notified the Broward Sheriff’s Office and said she has also talked to the owner of the car, which has now been wiped clean.

“My mind is surely blown; I didn’t even know that was possible in my own backyard,” said Greenfader.

BSO informed 7News that they are looking for the owner of the car to have a conversation with them. The management of the Avery apartments said they are also going to work with BSO to figure out who is behind this.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.