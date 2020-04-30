Resident at Plantation nursing home dies of COVID-19

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nursing home is dealing with a tragic loss amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Covenant Living of Florida in Plantation, one of its residents died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Officials on Thursday said that patient had been admitted to the hospital and is one of nine people to contract the virus at the home.

The facility said it’s continuing to monitor all residents and employees who may display any symptoms.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.